Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sadman Sakib

E-Newspaper App UI Exploration

Sadman Sakib
Sadman Sakib
  • Save
E-Newspaper App UI Exploration ui design ui inspiration ui design adobe xd
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Hope all of you are Hale & Healthy. Recently I tried out my hands on this "E-Newspaper App UI Exploration". Here I tried to make the UI easier for the users and tried to keep the design Minimal & Trendy.
Your feedbacks are most welcome
Knock me for any kind of Queries.
Mail me at: sadman.sakiib@gmail.com

I am available on Fiverr too!

You can also knock me at,

Linkedin

Have a Good Day.❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Sadman Sakib
Sadman Sakib

More by Sadman Sakib

View profile
    • Like