🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
Hope all of you are Hale & Healthy. Recently I tried out my hands on this "E-Newspaper App UI Exploration". Here I tried to make the UI easier for the users and tried to keep the design Minimal & Trendy.
Your feedbacks are most welcome
Knock me for any kind of Queries.
Mail me at: sadman.sakiib@gmail.com
I am available on Fiverr too!
You can also knock me at,
Linkedin
Have a Good Day.❤️