Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deka Saputra

Gorilla And Wings Logo For Sale

Deka Saputra
Deka Saputra
  • Save
Gorilla And Wings Logo For Sale motion graphics graphic design animation logoground ui typography branding logo illustration icon design
Download color palette

LOGO FOR SALE - BUY NOW

The logo is created with a Gorilla with Wings incorporated into the design. The logo is easy to understand in its concept and has a professional calm style.

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - Logoground shop

● This logo will be sold once.
● Copyright transfers to the buyer.
● Professional customization included.

Follow me on BEHANCE shop & INSTAGRAM shop

Thanks for watching!!!

Deka Saputra
Deka Saputra
Like