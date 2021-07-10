Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MD Sohag Rana

Online Learning- Educational Web Design

MD Sohag Rana
MD Sohag Rana
Online Learning- Educational Web Design glass ui glassmorphism 2021 trends user interface ux design ui design landing page web design web ui learning education website education e-learning digital learning learning platform online education online class online course online learning
Hello Creative People,
Here is my exploration of Online Educational Web Design that I have created recently. I hope everyone will like the design. Full view
Don't forget to share your feedback. Feedback is an inspiration for a designer :)
Looking for UX/UI Designer for Project?

💌Send me message:isohag450@gmail.com
🎯Chat on Skype

Thanks for watching. Have a good day ❣

Follow me on:
Behance | Instagram | Uplabs

MD Sohag Rana
MD Sohag Rana

