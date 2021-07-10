Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

Tabriz TV Network Logotype

Tabriz TV Network Logotype word type letter wordmark typography persian arabic tv network simple creative modern minimalist minimal logo maker symbol mark logotype design designer logo
Hi There!
Logotype for tabriz tv network, I created a square and a circle in the letter "B" in Persian to show the eye that is watching. Your thoughts would be appreciated.

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

