Cláudia Silva

Cold & Rainy

Cláudia Silva
Cláudia Silva
  • Save
Cold & Rainy design umbrella colors colorfull vibrant cold rain cat characters character render illustration blender 3d art 3d
Download color palette

I love Henrique Athayde (https://dribbble.com/hathayde) work, so I decided to do one of his amazing characters to practice. What do you guys think?

6908121d23c6dbc30c3a4caf3ee24b75
Rebound of
Cold & Rainy ☔️
By Henrique Athayde
Cláudia Silva
Cláudia Silva

More by Cláudia Silva

View profile
    • Like