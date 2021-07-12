ShiftWalk™ Studio — Logo + Launch

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A small personal update — I finally started a mini-studio with with my good friend and frequent collaborator Sam Goddard to design and build highly-crafted brands and websites for partners around the world. We're going to have a particular focus on the sustainability, architectural, and creative arts sectors, which is where we seem to do our best work.
Super excited about this additional chapter. We have a site up and running over here — Live Website
Can't wait to share the first few projects we have in the lab soon!