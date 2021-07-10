Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Signor Vespa 🛵🛵 photoreal scooter shiny design blender3d 3d modelling 3d blender vespa orange candy
Having watched Luca the movie, I got intrigued by this beautify scooter Vespa. So in a sudden fit of 3D burst, I took the entire day to come up with this!

Painted it in a shiny orange candy colour ✨✨ The headlight is my favourite part. Furthermore, some things could be appended are pillion rider's pedals and handles, brand logo, etc.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
