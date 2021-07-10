🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yummy redesign concept
-
Food delivery application for Latin America. Designed for those who want to eat in the most fashionable restaurants in the city. In addition to being able to receive anything besides food.
-
I have really enjoyed playing with the color palette and the infinite possibilities that a consistent, aesthetic and functional brand gives. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!
-
Would you like to know more about how I created this brand and the creative process? Feel free to write me a comment and I will be happy to help you.
-
See more of my work:
99designs | Behance | Instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.