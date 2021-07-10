Yummy redesign concept

Food delivery application for Latin America. Designed for those who want to eat in the most fashionable restaurants in the city. In addition to being able to receive anything besides food.

I have really enjoyed playing with the color palette and the infinite possibilities that a consistent, aesthetic and functional brand gives. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!

Would you like to know more about how I created this brand and the creative process? Feel free to write me a comment and I will be happy to help you.

