Dark Mode Toggle Animation

This was fun. I've been dooing some exploration and learning in the new Framer desktop app. making some simple animations. Gotta say I like Framer, but still trying to figure out if I prefer Framer over Origami. time will tell.

What do you think about this dark mode toggle?

Making Great Mobile Products
