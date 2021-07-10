Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Georgina Katz

E-Commerce Website

Georgina Katz
Georgina Katz
Hire Me
  • Save
E-Commerce Website landing page products shop branding user interface design user experience design webdesign website plastic furniture ecommerce product design ux ui
Download color palette

Redesign of the Nice House of Plastics website to give the website a refresh and to enable E-Commerce functionality. A Ugandan based operation that produces plastic furntiture, packaging, stationery and houseware for East African markets.

Georgina Katz
Georgina Katz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Georgina Katz

View profile
    • Like