BOTTER | Enterprise Chatbot Builder AI-based

Hello, Everyone!!
This is a shot for BOTTER AI-based platform, its Chatbot, and NLP project that I previously worked on in the late 2020.
BOTTER chatbot aims to help medium and large business owners to gain better communication with their clients by providing them with an AI-Based chatbot, and support them with a handful set of tools.
Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!!
-------------------------
Connect Me: Omaralfayoomi@gmail.com
Facebook | Linkedin | Dribbble