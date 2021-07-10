BOTTER | Enterprise Chatbot Builder AI-based

Omar Alfayoumi

Hello, Everyone!!
This is a shot for BOTTER AI-based platform, its Chatbot, and NLP project that I previously worked on in the late 2020.

BOTTER chatbot aims to help medium and large business owners to gain better communication with their clients by providing them with an AI-Based chatbot, and support them with a handful set of tools.

Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!!
