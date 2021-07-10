Md. Forkan ◉

🌾 Organic E-commerce Website Design | Landing Page-B2C Website.

🌾 Organic E-commerce Website Design | Landing Page-B2C Website.
Your products are unique. Your store should be too.
The ORGANIC is a new version of the online platform for shopping fresh foods and grocery needs! in this project we are working on different layouts to match with different visions, also working on a variety of components to communicate well the product items.
We maintain website ui ux design principle while designing this Landing Page.

User has the opportunity to order food from farmers, act as a farmer to promote your cooperative, farmer association or just look for sellers🍏

