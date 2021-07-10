Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Disqlos - A New Microblogging Platform

Disqlos - A New Microblogging Platform happy social platform social media clean purple fun modern ui creative blog web designweb colorful trusted
A personal project I've worked on about two and a half months ago. Disqlos is my re-imagination of twitter with a few additional features. The home page is designed with a parallax scroll effect. And the main website has a three column design. The colours and designs were chosen in mind to emit feelings and ideas such as trusted platform and creative zone.

Anyone interested to learn more or try the working demo, please contact me:
branlok95@gmail.com

