Disqlos - A New Microblogging Platform

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A personal project I've worked on about two and a half months ago. Disqlos is my re-imagination of twitter with a few additional features. The home page is designed with a parallax scroll effect. And the main website has a three column design. The colours and designs were chosen in mind to emit feelings and ideas such as trusted platform and creative zone.
Anyone interested to learn more or try the working demo, please contact me:
branlok95@gmail.com