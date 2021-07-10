Disqlos - A New Microblogging Platform

A personal project I've worked on about two and a half months ago. Disqlos is my re-imagination of twitter with a few additional features. The home page is designed with a parallax scroll effect. And the main website has a three column design. The colours and designs were chosen in mind to emit feelings and ideas such as trusted platform and creative zone.

Anyone interested to learn more or try the working demo, please contact me:

branlok95@gmail.com