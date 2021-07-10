Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Haeder Ali

Public Transport App | Kamanamana App

Haeder Ali
Haeder Ali
  • Save
Public Transport App | Kamanamana App exploration electricscooter taxi transport ui
Download color palette

Hi, Folks.
This is my new shoot and exploration about Public Transport app. What do you think?
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press "L".

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Haeder Ali
Haeder Ali

More by Haeder Ali

View profile
    • Like