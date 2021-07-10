Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhamad Fikri

Redesign tafsirq.com homepage

Muhamad Fikri
Muhamad Fikri
  • Save
Redesign tafsirq.com homepage uidaily cta calls to action call to actions card search redesign bounce rate figmadesign userinterface design ui webdesign uiuxdesign dailyui landingpage read quran tafsir homepage
Download color palette

Re-design tafsirq.com homepage. I made some change to decrease the bounce rate. At first, tafsirq.com is only have search bar in its homepage. So i gave it some other component such as background picture and some CTA so the user will visit not only the homepage

Muhamad Fikri
Muhamad Fikri

More by Muhamad Fikri

View profile
    • Like