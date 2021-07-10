Twogrid

Gambart | Branding | Furniture

Twogrid
Twogrid
  • Save
Gambart | Branding | Furniture social media content marketing content logo design brand strategy brand identity branding
Gambart | Branding | Furniture social media content marketing content logo design brand strategy brand identity branding
Gambart | Branding | Furniture social media content marketing content logo design brand strategy brand identity branding
Gambart | Branding | Furniture social media content marketing content logo design brand strategy brand identity branding
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1-100 (2).jpg
  2. Artboard 1 copy 2-100 (4).jpg
  3. Artboard 1 copy-100 (2).jpg
  4. Artboard 1 copy 3-100 (1).jpg

Gambart is a conglomerate that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories.

Branding goals: Revamping current branding to look more Earthy, Woody & Natural.
Business Name: Gambart
Niche: Furniture
Sub-niche: Custom and Ready-to-Assemble
Value provided: Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content

Twogrid
Twogrid

More by Twogrid

View profile
    • Like