Gambart | Branding | Furniture

Gambart is a conglomerate that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories.
Branding goals: Revamping current branding to look more Earthy, Woody & Natural.
Business Name: Gambart
Niche: Furniture
Sub-niche: Custom and Ready-to-Assemble
Value provided: Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content