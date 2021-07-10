Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tauhid Sajib

Daily Task Management App 🕓

Hi, folks!

Take a look at this task management application with 3d illustrations for a project management app. It’s vital to provide customers with an easy-to-use interface with clean and simple functionality.

Hope you will enjoy!

Learn more about my works here and contact me: tauhidsajib143@gmail.com

Behance | Uplabs | Instagram

