Plastic Free July 10 Menstrual products

Day 10 Menstrual cup for your period
I reduced my plastic waste so much after using a period cup. Its comfort and easiness is way beyond my expectation. If you are lazy like me and hesitating to use cloth pads, try menstrual cup!

