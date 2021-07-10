Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aayush Manandhar

iPhone Notes App Concept

Aayush Manandhar
Aayush Manandhar
  • Save
iPhone Notes App Concept minimal light green apple iphone ios app ios notes app notes design concept gradient color card design card app design app ui
Download color palette

Concept UI for a simple note taking app for iPhones made using Adobe XD.

Aayush Manandhar
Aayush Manandhar

More by Aayush Manandhar

View profile
    • Like