simple Quran mobile app

Hi everyone 👋🏻,
This is one of my weekend projects that I currently working on, a simple quran as the name suggested this is a one straightforward Quran that show verse one by one. It meant to be used after prayer, we open the app and open that one verse. We continue to open it one by one. To motivate us to read the Quran as it is presented as a small bite. Hopefully without realizing we will be gone far reading with this one-by-one verse method.
you can see the live version here: https://simplequran.vercel.app (still in development)
Thank you