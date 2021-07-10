Arga Pratama

Exploration UI Design of Information & Availability health tools

A new discover an application of information and availability of medical Oxygen.

The surge in cases of Covid-19 wave 2 June in Indonesia is increasing. limited health facilities can no longer accommodate. this situation requires self-isolation at home, with limited health tools that must be fulfilled by yourself. This spike causes the supply of oxygen gas to become increasingly scarce. The limited information obtained is also very difficult due to ignorance of the supply and location of the purchase of oxygen cylinders. in this case I try to understand how the obstacles experienced by someone in finding information and I try to solve the problem with the ability of my design skills.

Tools : Figma and Plugin

