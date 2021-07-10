Babinsa Indonesian Army Report App

Hi, Hola, Halo!👋🏻

My name is Galuh akhdandika. and I'm a product designer. Want to create a digital product together with me? Let's make a teams.

Hit me up on:

IG: @GUIX.17

Email: Galuh.work@gmail.com

Want to see the progress behind the projects? Visit This link ⬇️

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123211457/Sistem-Pelaporan-Informasi-Terpadu

Thank you, and let's make a teams together buddy! i will waiting for that time.