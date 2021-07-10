Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sanja Zakovska

Sidebar Navigation UI

Are we still posting sidebars? 😅
I've been enjoying exploring some new layouts and color themes for Panther's sidebar. I'm a sucker for dark themes, so I can't wait for that one to make it's way onto the roadmap 🤞

About Panther
How remote teams hire anyone, anywhere.
Panther takes care of your teams' global payroll, benefits, taxes, compliance and more — so you don't have to.
www.panther.co

Head of Product at Panther
