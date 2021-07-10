Sidebar Navigation UI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Are we still posting sidebars? 😅
I've been enjoying exploring some new layouts and color themes for Panther's sidebar. I'm a sucker for dark themes, so I can't wait for that one to make it's way onto the roadmap 🤞
About Panther
How remote teams hire anyone, anywhere.
Panther takes care of your teams' global payroll, benefits, taxes, compliance and more — so you don't have to.
www.panther.co