🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
NFT Marketplace Mobile App UI
Non-fungibles (NFT) is part of the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like bitcoin or dogecoin. Here I try to design a mobile app UI for the NFT marketplace where users can buy digital files with their currency.
Download: Download
✉️ Have a project idea? Drop us a line at rhuiux@gmail.com
Follow us on:
LinkedIn
Uplabs
Behance
Instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.