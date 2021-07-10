Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RH Agency 🥇

NFT Marketplace Mobile App UI

RH Agency 🥇
RH Agency 🥇
Hire Me
  • Save
NFT Marketplace Mobile App UI glassmorphism blockchain nft marketplace nft app ui mobile app app interface banking crypto wallet payment navigation bitcoin nft design ux typography ui creative minimal
Download color palette

NFT Marketplace Mobile App UI

Non-fungibles (NFT) is part of the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like bitcoin or dogecoin. Here I try to design a mobile app UI for the NFT marketplace where users can buy digital files with their currency.

Download: Download
✉️ Have a project idea? Drop us a line at rhuiux@gmail.com

Follow us on:
LinkedIn
Uplabs
Behance
Instagram

NFT Showcase (dribbble) .png
1 MB
Download
RH Agency 🥇
RH Agency 🥇
Engaging your customers with human-centered designs.
Hire Me

More by RH Agency 🥇

View profile
    • Like