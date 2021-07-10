Stylish Business Card Design

A business card is a small, printed, usually credit-card-sized paper card that holds your business details, such as name, contact details and brand logo. Your business card design is an essential part of your branding and should act as a visual extension of your brand design.

Features :

Easy Customizable and Editable

3.5x2 (.25 with Bleed Settings)

300 DPI CMYK Print Ready

100% Layered and Fully Editable

04 Colors Variations

04 PSD files

Help Guide Included

Image are not Included

