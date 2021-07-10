brandon

4NOMIA - An Multiplayer Card Game

🃏From the popular card game anomia, 4nomia is an online multiplayer version of it. Complete with animated card draw, custom visual and audio. This is a snapshot of a game session.

Anyone interested to collaborate or try my working demo, please contact me:
branlok95@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
