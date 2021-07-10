4NOMIA - An Multiplayer Card Game

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
🃏From the popular card game anomia, 4nomia is an online multiplayer version of it. Complete with animated card draw, custom visual and audio. This is a snapshot of a game session.
Anyone interested to collaborate or try my working demo, please contact me:
branlok95@gmail.com