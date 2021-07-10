Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
smzahidhassan

Microsoft home page UI concept

smzahidhassan
smzahidhassan
  • Save
Microsoft home page UI concept graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys! hope you all are doing well.
I would like to share my Microsoft home page UI concept design would love to know your true feedback on UI please share your thoughts in the comments below.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
smzahidhassan
smzahidhassan

More by smzahidhassan

View profile
    • Like