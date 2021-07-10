Rokas Aleliunas

Self reflection

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Hire Me
  • Save
Self reflection mirror emotional illustration conceptual illustration self reflection lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Download color palette

Overall this piece is about two things; self reflection and creative play.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Two years of everyday poster.
Hire Me

More by Rokas Aleliunas

View profile
    • Like