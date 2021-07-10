PokeNinjaGuy

Pursue Palette 5 - Round 1 - Lone Flower

PokeNinjaGuy
PokeNinjaGuy
  • Save
Pursue Palette 5 - Round 1 - Lone Flower pixelart design pixel pixel art
Download color palette

Used the colors to the best of my ability. Didn't use the off-white color for +5 points. Didn't use gradients because I don't think they fit the style.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
PokeNinjaGuy
PokeNinjaGuy

More by PokeNinjaGuy

View profile
    • Like