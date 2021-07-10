DailyUI #005 - Icon - Ghibli lofi radio

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 5 of the Daily UI challenge :)
I was quite stumped by this prompt after looking at all the swanky and sleek icon designs others have created and shared on dribbble!
In essence of thinking about other domains to design for I thought of the music I've been listening to recently and I've really enjoyed lofi mixes of my favourite songs. I would love a 24 hour live stream of studio ghibli lofi songs for my phone! For some reason, the videos on youtube are never high quality when I try to cast it to my google home. I think it'll be a nice way to get young mix artists onto the platform too! You often hear the same thing over and over again, especially on Spotify playlists
Daunted by the idea of using illustrator to design something up, I decided to play with procreate on my iPad to draw these little soot friends up :)