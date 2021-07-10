DailyUI #005 - Icon - Ghibli lofi radio

Day 5 of the Daily UI challenge :)

I was quite stumped by this prompt after looking at all the swanky and sleek icon designs others have created and shared on dribbble!

In essence of thinking about other domains to design for I thought of the music I've been listening to recently and I've really enjoyed lofi mixes of my favourite songs. I would love a 24 hour live stream of studio ghibli lofi songs for my phone! For some reason, the videos on youtube are never high quality when I try to cast it to my google home. I think it'll be a nice way to get young mix artists onto the platform too! You often hear the same thing over and over again, especially on Spotify playlists

Daunted by the idea of using illustrator to design something up, I decided to play with procreate on my iPad to draw these little soot friends up :)