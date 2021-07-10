Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Graham Bunt

Audiobook

Graham Bunt
Graham Bunt
  • Save
Audiobook mobileapp listening gtamerica product iphone book chapters ux ui purple audio orderedlist list productdesign audiobook
Download color palette

Concept for an audiobook app. Started with the main nav, including tabs.

With Now playing selected, I see the last book I hap up and where I left off. Bottom player would have some level of persistency through the experience.

Designed July 2021. Typeset in GT America. Icons by feather icons.

Graham Bunt
Graham Bunt
Like