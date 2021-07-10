Pradipta Creative

Leuthikline - Beautiful Monoline Font

Leuthikline - Beautiful Monoline Font
Leuthikline Script is a beautiful monoline font, perfect for logo design, branding, clothing design, signage, posters, wedding invitations and so much more! My goal in creating this font was to be an easy-to-read script font that would serve a variety of purposes and help your project to be more perfect and beautiful. Do not miss! Don't Miss Out!

Leuthikline Script comes with:
- Lowercase and Uppercase
- Stylistic Alternates
- Numerals & Punctuation
- Accented characters
- Format File: TTF, OTF
- Multiple Languages Supported

Download Now
Free for Personal Use Only

Premium Version

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
