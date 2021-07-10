Leuthikline - Beautiful Monoline Font

Leuthikline Script is a beautiful monoline font, perfect for logo design, branding, clothing design, signage, posters, wedding invitations and so much more! My goal in creating this font was to be an easy-to-read script font that would serve a variety of purposes and help your project to be more perfect and beautiful. Do not miss! Don't Miss Out!



Leuthikline Script comes with:

- Lowercase and Uppercase

- Stylistic Alternates

- Numerals & Punctuation

- Accented characters

- Format File: TTF, OTF

- Multiple Languages Supported

Download Now

Free for Personal Use Only

Premium Version