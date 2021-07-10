Carehood - Shop page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello folks,
Swinging in with another shot from the same project but as I promised on the last shot not the same page.
Now, the interesting fact about this page is, it's not selling people anything. This is just a very filtered place to find the absolute items for the users this website was intended for. Did not face much issue while creating this design however the hero section was very boring when I first made it and I did not like it at all. So spent a lil time thinking and came up with that vertical less-wide images and sure it added a lil to the voice and feel of the website.
Hope you guys like it 👍
If you want to work with me then click that "Hire Me" button duh! 🥳 or if you're looking to connect with me I'm on Twitter 🍕