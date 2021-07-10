Evergarden - Beautiful Script Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Please welcome, Evergarden! A beautiful font script! This font is perfect to be used for project with feminine & girly theme! You can play with the ligatures and stylistic alternate to create your own customized lettering. Add it to your most creative ideas and notice how it makes them come alive!
What’s Included : - Evergarden (OTF/TTF) - Tons of glyphs, alternate, and ligature - Works on PC & Mac - Simple installations - Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even work on Microsoft Word. - PUA Encoded Characters - Fully accessible without additional design software.
