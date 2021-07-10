Kalistha K

Book Cover Illustration for a book redesign of Gadis Pantai that was written by Pramoedya Ananta Soer.

link to book redesign >
https://issuu.com/mystix.ky/docs/book_2

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
