Complete Stationery Branding for CAREST - A Car Trading Company

https://www.behance.net/gallery/75623091/CAREST-Complete-Branding-for-Car-Trading-Company

A logo is a loaded design. It must be iconic, synonymous with a company’s brand, and inspire trust in a product. A good car trading company logo should do all of these things, while also communicating power, reliability, and prestige. Some logos even include a nod to the company’s history. Capturing the spirit of Carest, the stylized 'A' evokes an image of the car and symbolizes the car's run toward the future. The down arch in the middle expresses the smile, representing the creativity, vitality, flexibility, and passion that are Carest. The symbol as a whole expresses the sharp, solid feeling that Carest will be sought in all of its products.