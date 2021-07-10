Mohamed El-Tobgy

Stylized Game Assets

Mohamed El-Tobgy
Mohamed El-Tobgy
Hire Me
  • Save
Stylized Game Assets fence cactus bag barrel box gun illustration 3d illustrations blender illustrations stylized art stylized lowpoly games gamedev gameart 3d 3dgame lowpolyart lowpoly blenderartwork blender
Download color palette

Stylized game assets that i created for hyper-casual game that i did recently.
at Mangam Games. ✌️🌳⭐️

You can follow my artwork on:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tobgt/
https://www.instagram.com/tobgt/

Mohamed El-Tobgy
Mohamed El-Tobgy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mohamed El-Tobgy

View profile
    • Like