Cassbah Board game

My partner's birthday was coming nearer and nearer and I was thinking about a cool idea of a gift that I could create for her, to make it more personal, and let's be honest- cheaper, because we were struggling financially. She loves board games and she loves this coffe shop in Tel-Aviv called the Cassbah, which is where we met and where I worked and we have many friends that we know because of this place. So this board game is basically a sort of Cluedo inspired and the plot is - that you got hammered last night and you can't remember what happened, so you go through the steps and through the stations and make up your story as you go along. When every body reaches the end- they all have to make a creative story based on what was learned along the way and the one with the most creative story- wins! *It's supposed to be bigger but that was the part that fitted*