Coina - Cryptocurrency Market Landing 3D Exploration

Coina - Cryptocurrency Market Landing 3D Exploration
Hello Guys,

Long time no see! My main menu today is a 3D exploration. This page called Coina, a cryptocurrency landing page. The illustration made in Blender with Cycles Render. Still need to learn more about shadow catcher, because i wipe it manually on first image 😅

What do you think about this shot? feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

-------------------------

Connect with us: owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

