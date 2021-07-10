Izzy Bialkowska

Chat | wireframe | mockup | Inspired by free UI kit

Izzy Bialkowska
Izzy Bialkowska
Hire Me
  • Save
Chat | wireframe | mockup | Inspired by free UI kit inspired vector mobile design app chat minimal ui mock up
Chat | wireframe | mockup | Inspired by free UI kit inspired vector mobile design app chat minimal ui mock up
Download color palette
  1. Chat.png
  2. Chat2.png

From zero to hero 🚀

From wireframe to final concept 👆🏼 my 30 minutes challenge. Inspired by wonderful Contra wireframe kit created by @realvjy (@Figma community).

📍Design - Figma
📍Best wireframes from Contra UI kit

Follow me on Instagram
Contact me by: izzybialkowska@gmail.com

Thanks, Izzy Bialkowska 🙌🏼

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Izzy Bialkowska
Izzy Bialkowska
Senior Consultant | Product Design Expert @Netguru
Hire Me

More by Izzy Bialkowska

View profile
    • Like