Ride The Square Logo

Ride The Square Logo design logodesigns logodesignchallenge logodesign graphicdesign logo minimalism logodesignersclub
Alhamdulillah, Back with another #logodesign! 🙌

This is for a bicycling channel, "Ride The Square". I designed the logo to be simple, yet visually appealing ✔️. This #logo involves the text "RIDE" along with a small bicycle icon 🚴.

