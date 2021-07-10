Ptica Di

catch luck by the tail

Ptica Di
Ptica Di
  • Save
catch luck by the tail illustration fortune brush abstract bird tattoo sketh tattoo
Download color palette

One of my tattoo sketches for scapula

Work inquiries/ideas: art_anid@mail.ru
Check out socials: https://www.instagram.com/art.ptica/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Ptica Di
Ptica Di

More by Ptica Di

View profile
    • Like