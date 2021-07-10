Sk Touch

Blueberry Gelato Shop

Sk Touch
Sk Touch
Blueberry Gelato Shop interior architecture furniture design interior architecture studio interiordesign
Blueberry Gelato Shop is a new gelato concept shop in Abha, Saudi Arabia. SK-Touch interior design team assisted the owner to create from scratch an interior design concept based on a certain brand identity using fresh & colorful furniture and design. https://www.sk-touch.com/

