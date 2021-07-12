Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Angel kitten

Angel kitten adobe illustrator 2d abstract art dribbble best shot 2021 trend colors red flying vector character illustration drawin painting digital angel graphic design kitten cat portrait
Hi Guys,
Despite abandoning most of the non-interface related works, I find something comforting and utterly satisfying in creating illustrations, from time to time.

Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

UI/UX Designer @DIB, Previously: Smartron & Grofers
