Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jainudin Anwar

Cinematixx : Movie Ticket Booking Website

Jainudin Anwar
Jainudin Anwar
  • Save
Cinematixx : Movie Ticket Booking Website booking ticket movie website web ui design app ui ux product design
Download color palette

Hello, July shot at Dribbble !

UI Design Explorations about Cinematixx : Movie Ticket Booking Website Version for Design League : Week 38

Let me to hear your feedback. Thank You

--

Check my other design links :
BE : https://www.behance.net/jainudinwr
IG : https://www.instagram.com/ketaraproject
MD : https://ketara.medium.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Jainudin Anwar
Jainudin Anwar

More by Jainudin Anwar

View profile
    • Like