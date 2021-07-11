Retailer App Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I recently got chance to redesign the flagship product of Novopay. The Android app that powers its vast retailer network.
I did a field study to understand the user needs to better guide the redesign. From the navigation model to onboarding process, this was an extensive exercise. Learned a lot in the journey.
I have documented the whole process here: www.iamrajasekar.com/works/redesigning-app-for-tenfold-customer-onboarding/
Take a look if you are interested.
---
Hit "L" if you like ❤️ this shot and comment your feedback. Much appreciated 🙏🏾
---