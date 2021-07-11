Retailer App Redesign

I recently got chance to redesign the flagship product of Novopay. The Android app that powers its vast retailer network.

I did a field study to understand the user needs to better guide the redesign. From the navigation model to onboarding process, this was an extensive exercise. Learned a lot in the journey.

I have documented the whole process here: www.iamrajasekar.com/works/redesigning-app-for-tenfold-customer-onboarding/

Take a look if you are interested.

