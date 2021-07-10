Muddasser

Calories controller 🎮

Hey Dribbblers 🏀
Today I would like to share Calories tracking App . This is a app that calculate your daily calories eaten per meal . It helps to set a daily routine.

I tried to make an app that is modern and easy to use without any distractions.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 💕

Contact me : muddasserrais@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
