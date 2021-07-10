Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Taxfirm Hedcut Illustration

Taxfirm Hedcut Illustration vintage hedcut branding logo design illustration graphic design
Taxfirm Hedcut Illustration vintage hedcut branding logo design illustration graphic design
Taxfirm Hedcut Illustration vintage hedcut branding logo design illustration graphic design
Taxfirm Hedcut Illustration vintage hedcut branding logo design illustration graphic design
Hedcut is a term referring to a style of drawing, associated with The Wall Street Journal half-column portrait. Suitable for and any print media need. Need an Hedcut illustration for your design project? Share us the detail to studio@roompoetliar.com
Also check the hedcut illustration used in taxfirm website here
Website design by detraform
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Design Create Culture Shapes Values Determine The Future
