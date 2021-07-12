GoPlay golf landing page interaction

Hey all,

Have you ever played golf? I - yes, a couple of times I was invited to a game of golf, and I was just delighted. At first, nothing worked for me, but it was exciting. But once I realized what the whole point was, I now have a dream to learn the correct technique so that I can play constantly.

Imagine my sincere happiness when a client approached me and asked me to make a remarkable landing page for a new golf club. I was delighted with this project, and look what a beauty it turned out.

Opening a new club is always a big event, especially when you need to stand out from others. You don’t just have to say that the grass is greener in your field, but at least explain why your establishment is better and why it is worth coming to you. My client is always very attentive to detail in everything he does, so I drew a unique illustration for him in ProCreate - where every detail makes sense.

Moreover, take a look at this animation !!! It is stunning and fluid. There is nothing extra, and everything is in its place. As for me, this project turned out to be in an excellent balance between professionalism, colorfulness, and uniqueness. I don’t think that I need to tell you about UX / UI solutions. Just see for yourself and write what you feel about this Landing presentation. I will be very grateful.

Design — Figma

Illustrations — Procreate

Animation — AE

