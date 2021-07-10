Tiamiyu Wasiu Oladimeji

Akara Spot Food App

Akara (Bean Cake) Spot is a popular and well respected fast food in Nigeria. The app enable customers to make orders and choose their preferred combinations in minutes.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
